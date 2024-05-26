Mayor: 4th Miri car-free day reduces 1.6 tonnes of carbon emissions

MIRI (May 26): The fourth Miri City Car-Free Day yesterday morning resulted in a remarkable reduction of 1.6 tonnes of carbon emissions over four hours, said mayor Adam Yii.

He said this reduction is equivalent to taking approximately 350 cars off the road for one day, or planting 25 trees to grow over 10 years.

“This achievement highlights the significant impact of our actions in mitigating climate change and preserving our planet for future generations,” he said when officiating the programme at Wireless Walk.

The Pujut assemblyman said the programme was not merely about reducing carbon emissions but also reimagining the city’s landscape, promoting healthier lifestyles, and fostering a sense of community.

“As we walk, cycle and enjoy the car-free streets, let us also reflect on the positive changes and options we can make in our daily lives to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.

He added that the programme brings together residents from all walks of life which foster interactions that strengthen the social fabric.

“The bonds formed here lay the groundwork for a more united and resilient Miri City. We are nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious citizens dedicated to making a positive difference.”

Moreover, Yii revealed that the event was part of a broader initiative aimed at transforming Miri into a low-carbon city.

“This programme is a critical step in our comprehensive strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable urban development,” he said.

In this regard, he called upon government agencies and non-governmental organisations to contribute to the initiative by hosting relevant events.

“Whether you wish to host activities, promote sustainability or showcase your local talents, your involvement is crucial in our continued success.

“We are eager to collaborate with you in making each car-free event even more impactful,” he said.