KUCHING (May 26): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak and Sabah until 3pm today, said Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at noon, MetMalaysia said such weather conditions can be expected in Miri (Telang Usan) and Limbang in the state.

In Sabah, MetMalaysia said similar bad weather is expected in Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Kinabatangan) and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat).