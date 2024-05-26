Ministry to establish taskforce to eradicate hardcore poverty, says Fatimah

SIBU (May 26): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is set to establish a task force to eradicate hardcore poverty, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the ministry is targetting a reduction of 50 per cent by June 2026 and based on e-Kasih data, there are 17,482 people categorised as hardcore poor across Sarawak as of May this year.

“We are going to establish one taskforce and (the ministry’s permanent secretary) Datu Felicia Tan already understands what needs to be done.

“The database is based on names already under e-Kasih and are categorised as hardcore poor. Datu Felicia said since we are going to start in June, after engaging with all our strategic partners and briefing our staff, we will also start with the data as of June.

“So, what we are doing is actually nothing new but what is new is we are doing very targetted clients. We hope by June 2026 we can reduce the number of hardcoor poor in Sarawak by 50 per cent,” she said.

She was asked to clarify on a point in her earlier speech when gracing the closing of the Wellbest Sarawak Carnival 2024 here today.

She pointed out the taskforce would verify the number of hardcore poor, as it could have changed over time.

“We also want to verify they are actually hardcore poor because perhaps time has changed; maybe there were those who had passed away for example, or some whose economy have improved. So, they should not be in the category anymore but their names are still there (in the e-Kasih database),” she said.

Fatimah said this task would require them to seek verification with strategic partners, district officers, Village Security and Development (JKKK) and Tuai Rumah.

“Each one has a role to assist in the verification process. That is the framework of what this taskforce will do. If we help with the grant and economic activities they carry out, we will monitor their progress,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of a verification process in obtaining the exact number of those categorised as hardcore poor.

She also mentioned other ministries and departments have their own methods towards eradicating poverty.

On the Wellbest Sarawak Carnival, she noted the participating entrepreneurs generated a total sales of RM71,000 on thef irst day and RM113,000 on the second day.

Some 107 Wellbest entrepreneurs statewide took part in the carnival, which runs from May 24 until today.

Meanwhile, the Sejambak Kasih Gawai programme was also held at the same event.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang and state Social Welfare Department director Adana Jed.