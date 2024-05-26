MPP uses wooden planks to temporarily replace stolen manhole cover in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (May 26): An exposed manhole in Kota Sentosa has been covered with wooden planks to temporarily replace the metal cover which was carted away, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Tan said he and councillor Sim Wei Teck went to inspect the manhole upon receiving a complaint recently.

“Replacement of the temporary manhole cover was done for the safety of the public,” he said.

When contacted for more information, Tan said he believed the manhole belonged to Telekom Malaysia (TM).

“We tried to put our usual manhole cover but the size was not suitable. I suspect the manhole belongs to TM instead of the council’s usual manhole.

“However, for safety purposes we used a temporary cover first,” he said.

On Friday, Michael Kong, who is special assistant to Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Cheing Jen, said that an e-hailing driver had driven over the exposed manhole, causing a tyre puncture.

“This issue has been ongoing for more than a month and despite the matter being brought to the attention of MPP, no action has been taken,” claimed Kong.

He also said he had lodged a formal complaint to MPP regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Tan said residents can forward their requests or complaints to MPP on 082-615566 or 013-8025566 (WhatsApp).