Premier: Generative AI’s evolution must be monitored to ensure validity of disseminated information

KUCHING (May 26): The evolution of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be identified and monitored in determining the validity of the disseminated information, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He asserted that it was important to determine whether or not the circulated information was authentic.

“When we look at Generative AI, a person who was long deceased can come back to life. In terms of delivery, in the hands of experts (in AI), we may not know discreetly whether it (information) is original or not.

“If we are unable to assess the information, whatever it is that is not original can become something original.

“With this Generative AI, even my speeches can be translated into other languages such as English or Mandarin, and my mouth and my face also follow suit with the spoken language,” he added.

He said this when met by the media after officiating the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2024 at a hotel here today.

Commenting on the inaugural conference, Abang Johari extended his gratitude as the state has been chosen to host the conference as well as National Journalists’ Day (Hawana).

He said the conference gathered journalists to discuss the future directions of the media industry, following rapid advancement in hardware and fast communication which poses a challenge in the industry, adding that there must be procedures in managing and handling any kind of information disseminated to the public.

“In this regard, I had also recommended that there should be ethics that need to be observed, which is proposed by reporters, by having a sense of responsibility for the prosperity of mankind, not only for the country but also the related stakeholders, ” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said the global media industry must have a regulated code of ethics that is acceptable to all users.

“You can have your freedom of speech but there is also the question of whether you can democratise the issue of freedom of speech.

“But for me, there’s no such thing as absolute freedom. There must be a certain code of ethics.

“Just like when running a nation, it is based on your constitution. I believe the same also applies to the global media industry,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak has to keep itself abreast with the current transformation in the media industry.

He pointed out that the media industry is encountering challenges that reshaped its landscape with the availability of news at the tip of the fingertips today.

“News is now instantly accessible to us at every second including news of what is happening around the world.

“Whether you like it or not, you have to listen and articulate what is the content of the news. There are even some people who may succumb to certain news that are inaccurate.

“In other words, the digital era has really changed the whole landscape of the media industry, and this becomes a challenge,” he said.

He said the Sarawak government is backing all the inputs of the media industry.

“This is in order for us to have credible information and input as we move forward in line with our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030

“The Sarawak government’s objective under this policy also includes the media industry because communication is important,” he said.

Also present were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, and Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.