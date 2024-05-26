Sabah firms urged to bid for solar PV power plants

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): In a significant step towards a more sustainable energy future, the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) is launching its inaugural Large-Scale Solar (LSS) Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant bidding process, named LSS-SABAH2024.

This initiative aims to enhance the energy generation through renewable energy solutions towards ensuring sustainable energy supply for Sabah.

LSS-SABAH2024 seeks to secure the development of large-scale solar PV power plants with a total capacity of 100MWac up for grabs via open bidding under the supervision of ECoS.

Projects will range from 1MWac to 15MWac, with either ground-mounted, floating or rooftops designs; providing opportunities for companies of various sizes with a variety of available resources to participate.

The plants are targeted to begin operation in 2026.

“ECoS is calling on experienced companies or consortia with a proven track record in implementing power generation projects, including project financing and power plant operation, to submit bids,”said Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, adding that priority will be given to qualified Sabah-owned companies or consortia registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) or the Sabah Contractor Registration Center for Works (PUKONSA), provided they or their partners meet the relevant class, head and sub- head requirements.

In addition to that and to ensure safety and quality aspects, potential bidders are also required to appoint electrical contractors with Class PV (Grid-Connected) registered with ECoS.

“The LSS-SABAH2024 bidding process marks a significant step forward for Sabah in its commitment to harnessing clean, renewable energy sources, as stated in the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) which was launched last September.

“This initiative alongside many other initiatives in the pipeline, promises to contribute to a more sustainable energy future for the state, ensuring that Sabahans will continue to have a reliable and secure power supply for generations to come,” he stated.

Interested parties can sight the bidding document at ECoS headquarters located at Level 10, Plaza Shell, Kota Kinabalu during office hours.

General information of the bid can also be obtained at

www.ecos.gov.my/LSS-SABAH2024 or email any queries to [email protected].