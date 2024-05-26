Sibu Red Crescent launches DuitNow, SPay Global QR codes for easier donations

SIBU (May 26): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu today launched DuitNow and SPay Global QR codes to enable the public to channel their donations anytime and anywhere.

MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee said launching the codes was a convenient way for the public to support their fundraising projects.

“By scanning the QR codes with your smartphone, you can easily make donations anytime and from anywhere in the country quickly and securely.

“Your generous donations make a profound difference in ensuring we can respond swiftly to those in need — We rely on the kindness and generosity of individuals like you to sustain our efforts and extend our reach.

“Every contribution, no matter the amount, plays a vital role in our ability to serve and support those who need it most. Together we can make a significant impact and continue our humanitarian services,” he said during the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day celebration at the MRC Sibu premises here today.

Chua said MRC Sibu also received a new ambulance as a gift in conjunction with the celebration, and thanked the donors for their instrumental support.

“With this new ambulance, it will significantly improve our ability to serve the community and ensure we can reach those in distress swiftly and efficiently.

“Your kindness and commitment to our cause have made a tangible difference and for that, we are deeply grateful,” he said.

Also present at the celebration were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Delta Leasing Berhad executive chairman Dr Gregory Hii.