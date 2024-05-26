Six escape unhurt after SUV skids, lands in roadside drain in Kanowit

KANOWIT (May 26): Six people escaped unhurt after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in skidded and landed on its roof in a roadside drain near SK Naman here today.

Kanowit Fire station said they received a distress call at 6.16am and deployed seven firefighters to the scene, located about 41 kilometres away from the fire station.

“Upon arrival, it was found that an SUV, which was heading to Kuching from Kanowit, had crashed into an electric pole before landing in a roadside drain after it attempted to avoid a motorcycle that was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the middle of the road,” the statement said.

Bomba said no operation was conducted at the scene, and that the SUV driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries.

“The motorcyclist, on the other hand, was sent to Julau health clinic by members of the public,” it said.