Suspected lightning strike sets upper floor of house in Kuching on fire

KUCHING (May 26): The upper floor of a house at Taman Everbright here was badly damaged by a fire yesterday, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it was alerted to the incident at 3.15pm and rushed a team to the scene.

“Damage is estimated around 70 per cent. The fire was fully extinguished at 5.39pm,” it said in a statement.

At the scene were personnel from the Tabuan Jaya and Padungan fire stations, who used water from their fire tenders and a nearby fire hydrant to douse the flames.

Bomba said no injuries were reported in the incident, with the cause of the fire under investigation.

Democratic Action Party member Michael Kong, who rushed to the scene after learning of the incident, said he was informed by the house owners the fire began after the house was struck by lightning.