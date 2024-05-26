S’wakians urged to put aside personal interests, continue to preserve unity

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawakians are told to put aside personal interests and work towards the common goal of upholding Sarawak’s interests to preserve the prevailing unity.

In making this call, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said the process of ensuring unity required sacrifices to be made by the community.

“When our unity is solid, there will be negative elements or forces that will try to sow division among us. In this case, we must put Sarawak’s interests and prosperity above our personal interests. We must be careful.

“We must make sacrifices to ensure our unity will continue to be preserved,” he said when officiating at the ‘Hari Bertemu Temuey’ community gathering organised by the Sinjan-Tanjong neighbourhood watch (KRT) at Dewan Sri Tanjong here today.

Fazzrudin also urged the community in Kampung Tanjong and Kampung Sinjan to remain united and preserve their neighbourly ties.

“Today is our ‘temuey’ (gathering) for the large family of Kampung Tanjong and Kampung Sinjan and in whatever we do, unity is important whether it is in a surau committee or a village security and development committee (JKKK).

“When there is no unity, we cannot move forward. The same goes for when there is no unity among the races and political parties,” he said.

Fazzurdin, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief, said others must take cues from the unity fostered between the two villages and their communities.

“We can see today that the people from Kampung Sinjan and Kampung Tanjong can get together and organise recreational activities.

“I hope that this will continue for the future of the people in Kampung Sinjan, Kampung Tanjong, in Seberang Ulu, Tupong and Petra Jaya as a whole,” he added.