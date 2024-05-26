Three hurt after car crashes at Sg Kemena Bridge

BINTULU (May 26): Three people were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road barrier before overturning at the Sungai Kemena Bridge in the early hours today.

The Fire and Rescue Department said they were notified about the incident at around 3am and two firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found an overturned car on the road after it crashed into a road barrier.

“One victim was trapped in the car while the two others were successfully removed from the car by members of the public,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to extricate the trapped victim and the injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 4.10am.