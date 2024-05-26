Uphold healthy family values to ensure household harmony, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (May 26): Families must strive to uphold positive and healthy values to encourage synergy and harmony, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said families are the foundation of any society and thus good family values are important especially when the current digital landscape is dynamically changing society’s social conduct and family structure.

“When we have a harmonious family, we have the means of educating our children. If the husband and wife are constantly fighting, how are they able to educate their children to become a better version of themselves?

“It’s difficult,” he said in his address at the Family Harmony Summit 2024 here yesterday.

The summit was organised by Morphos Family Resource Club Sibu with support from Business Events Sarawak.

Chieng added that the divorce rate in Malaysia is on the rise, with one of the reasons for the cause being a shift in perspective regarding marriage and divorce among young married couples.

He suggested a need for family members, especially young couples, to learn healthy and effective communication skills.

“Young people today have a different manner of thinking; if I’m not happy with you now, I’ll divorce you. It seems easy for them to talk about divorce.

“We need to respect the sacredness of marriage and when we are married, it is our responsibility to continue the marriage and build a healthy family,” he said, adding that the birth rate in Malaysia is also declining.

Therefore, Chieng hoped the Family Harmony Summit would be held more often.

Meanwhile, event organising chairman Kelvin Hii said families are facing various challenges in recent years leading to tension and conflict in the family dynamic.

Speaking on the summit, Yong Yaw said it focused on four main themes which included ‘Contemporary Technology and Mental Health’, ‘External Challenges of Modern Families’, ‘Self-Awareness and Personal Growth’, and ‘Embracing Change’.

Speakers hailing from Singapore, Taiwan, and Kuala Lumpur were invited to share their expertise regarding the topics.

“We hope this summit will awaken everyone to the importance of a healthy family dynamic and advocate for positive family values to promote synergy within the household,” he said.

Among those present were Morphos Family Resource Club chairman Hii Kim Siong, vice chairperson Ho Ming Nga, and secretary Ngieng Seng Harng.