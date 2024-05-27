484 SPM candidates in Sabah obtain excellent results

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): A total of 484 candidates in Sabah obtained excellent results (Grade A+, A and A-) for all subjects in the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Sabah Education Department director Datu Raisin Saidin said the number of candidates getting at least credit or Grade C in all subjects is 5,046 (14.37 percent) in 2023 compared to 4,583 (12.73 percent) in 2022 and this is an increase of 463 (1.64%).

“Meanwhile, a total of 12,710 candidates (36.18 percent) obtained a least a pass in all subjects compared to 12,026 candidates (33.38 percent) in 2022.

“This is an increase of 684 candidates (2.80 percent) compared to the year 2022,” he said when announcing the 2023 SPM results on Monday.

His speech was read by the deputy director of administration and learning sector, Nurani Fauziah Derin.

Raisin added that based on the Subject Average Grade (GPMP), 47 out of 74 subjects have shown improved performance.

Meanwhile, the performance of 22 subjects dropped while five subjects maintained their performance compared to the 2022 SPM.

“The performance of the History subject showed the biggest drop by 0.03 GPMP points, which is 5.12 points in 2023 compared to 5.09 points in 2022,” he said.

Based on the GPN, the achievement of urban candidates improved by 0.10 points to 5.28 points in 2023 compared to 5.38 points in 2022.

“The number shows that the results of urban candidates are better. The achievement of rural candidates also improved by 0.20 points to 4.75 points in 2023 compared to 4.95 in 2022.

“This also shows that rural candidates are getting better,” he added.

Nurani Fauziah said 984 candidates did not sit for the examination in 2023 compared to 1,546 last year.

“Some are already working, some are married and some might have been ill or have passed away,” he said, adding they also included students who dropped out of school.

The deputy director said they would continue to help and encourage students who were “less interested” in going to school.

“There are still (dropouts), but fewer.

“It is quite worrying because these students need an education for whatever work they will undertake in the future,” she said.