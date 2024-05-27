Academician: Freedom of speech should be valued, protected at all times

KUCHING (May 27): The existing laws should not be used to suppress different ideas and opinions for vested interests, asserted Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The University Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor said different ideas and opinions should be resolved through dialogues and debates.

“There is a new trend in our society that certain individuals opt for making an official report or complaint in the hope of seeing some kind of legal action be taken against those who give ideas and opinions which do not concur with theirs.

“If we allow this trend to continue, we will create a society where people are unable to use their brain to think and speak up,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar said people should be encouraged to express their ideas and opinions without being subjected to the threat of legal consequences.

He said freedom of speech, which constitutes a basic human right, should be valued and protected at all times, adding that people must not be deprived of such basic right without justifiable reason.

“Freedom of speech is clearly stipulated under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 and recognised in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1966.”

He added that freedom of speech is also protected under the country’s Federal Constitution.

“Article 10(1)(a) clearly states ‘Every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and expression’. This shows that freedom of speech and expression exists and is legally protected by both international convention and our own country’s constitution,” he pointed out.

He said freedom of speech allows individuals to protect the rights and interests of their own as well as others.

“If we keep suppressing freedom of speech, it will be hard for anyone to speak up to protect their own rights and interests as well as the rights and interests of others.

“Suppression over freedom of speech may also deter the development and production of constructive ideas which is vital for our society and country to move forward,” he said.

Muzaffar noted that while there is a limitation to freedom of speech, those in power should not use such limitation as a ticket to create laws or enforce existing laws to discourage people from speaking their minds.

“Different ideas and opinions should be resolved professionally through dialogues and debates, and not through legal actions, arrests, prosecutions, fines or imprisonments,” he added.