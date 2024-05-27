All GRS component parties agree to PCS joining coalition – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Grumblings among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties on Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) joining the fray are perceived and alleged, said GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said all the presidents or approved representatives of the component parties have agreed to the Tan Sri Anifah Aman-led PCS joining the coalition.

He said nobody had called him to share any grumblings, and if they do decide to, it should be discussed internally during the periodical GRS meetings.

On the rationale of GRS accepting another component party, he said it is very simple.

“Sabahans should be united in claiming not only our 40 percent revenue rights but all rights enshrined in the constitution.

“So it is good if everyone comes on board and say ‘This is not just your fight, it is also ours,’” he told reporters after officiating the launching of Shell’s new and improved FuelSave diesel at Plaza Shell here on Monday.

When asked whether the perceived grumblings is because state elections are around the corner and PCS’ joining would complicate discussions for seats to be contested, Masidi said he does not think so.

“Every candidate will be contesting under the GRS ticket, so irrespective of their parties, he or she is still a GRS candidate.

“It is normal for everyone to demand more seats to contest in but at the end of the day, the issue is about choosing the most winnable candidates, irrespective of which party they are from.

“That, to me, should be the principle to determine which candidates to pick,” he said.

On May 22, PCS was officially accepted into GRS after all the presidents of the coalition’s component parties unanimously gave their nod of approval.

This makes it the eighth component party in the coalition. The others are Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Masidi was quoted as saying that the inclusion of PCS is a significant step towards strengthening the unity and political cohesion in Sabah to achieve their shared goals of developing the state towards greater prosperity and well-being.

Meanwhile, motorists in East Malaysia will now get to experience maximum mileage while extending their diesel vehicle journeys by up to 19 kilometres (km) longer per tank with the New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel.

Shell General Manager of Mobility Malaysia, Seow Lee Ming, said the company had established a commitment of “Better By Far” during the launch of Shell FuelSave 95 last year, and this has become their mantra to continuously innovate and develop better mobility solutions for their valued customers.

“With more than a century of experience in fuels innovation, the new diesel formulation demonstrates our ongoing drive to meet the evolving needs of Sabahans and Sarawakians for longer uninterrupted drives per tank, continuing to be your preferred partner on the road.

“Imagine this: up to an extra 19 km of mileage per tank offering unmatched value on your daily commutes and journeys. Whether you are taking the scenic yet farther route to Mount Kinabalu or running your daily errands, our new Shell FuelSave Diesel gives you extra savings and better mileage with longer uninterrupted drives per tank,” she said.

Over half a decade of extensive research and testing conducted by 120 passionate scientists has led to the introduction of Shell’s most advanced diesel formula to date, which offers various benefits.

The new Shell FuelSave diesel now lasts up to 19 km per tank and removes up to 65 percent of harmful engine deposits and protecting against future build-up.

To further fuel the excitement, East Malaysians now stand a chance to win 19 months of free Shell FuelSave Diesel every week, from June 1 until 15 July.

Customers will get one entry for every minimum purchase of RM60 New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel via the Shell App.

For more details on this contest, please visit www.shell.com.my/Fue/SaveDiesel.