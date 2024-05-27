Anniesha Maria Lipa crowned ‘Kumang Gawai’ during Marudi event

MIRI (May 27): Anniesha Maria Lipa, 20, from Rumah Ganing, Sungai Gudang, was crowned ‘Kumang Gawai’ during the Pembangunan Poyut Kubok Nibong (PPLN) Mantar Gawai event held in Marudi on Saturday.

She took home a cash prize of RM1,350, a sash and a certificate of participation.

The ‘Lulong’ (second place) was awarded to Eva Margana Spencer, 18, who won a cash prize of RM1,150, a sash and a certificate of participation.

The ‘Selingkar Matahari’ (third place) went to Christina Mena Mawa, who bagged a cash prize of RM950, a sash and a certificate of participation. She also won the prize for the most beautiful Iban traditional costume and received a cash prize of RM300.

Four other contestants won the consolation prize of RM550 each, along with a certificate of participation.

A total of seven participants took part in the Kumang Gawai 2024 competition which was organised by the PPLN Committee and officiated by the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala, who also presented prizes to the winners.

Among those present to witness the event was Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil as well as Marudi district officer Rose Edward Tarang.