Assoc Prof suggests guideline to minimise legal risks regarding AI

KUCHING (May 27): Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic for many content creators and media practitioners, said Canterbury Christ Church University Assoc Prof Jaspal Kaul.

She also informed that media outlets are vulnerable to unsupervised access to their content on the Internet.

Citing the lawsuit between New York Times and OpenAI, she said the former alleged that its online content had been used to develop OpenAI’s algorithm.

As such, she said a guideline should be created in improving legal literacy among media practitioners and content creators.

“Start by developing a base knowledge of large language model for this potential legal risk. Equip the individuals in your organisation to minimise the impact of these risks by having human oversight.

“Employ a code of ethics, build stewardship and governance, take responsibility for what you do,” she said in her talk titled ‘Legal and Ethical Issues Regarding AI in Journalism’ during the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2024 today.

Kaur also said media organisations should refer to the European Union (EU) act on AI, adding that the organisations involved should have a transparent obligation in the generation of the technology.

In the meantime, she also suggested that the federal government through the Ministry of Communications create a specific sector in ethical principles regarding AI.