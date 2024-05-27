Building community of support for children with cancer

KUCHING (May 27): For young people with cancer, their process through adolescence is often marked with disruption and life-altering cancer diagnosis.

Unlike most teenagers who get to enjoy social life and after-school activities, 15-year-old Daniel Kueh has to undergo a rigorous treatment regime.

According to Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), Daniel was only 14 when he was diagnosed with T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia or T Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (T-ALL).

This devastating news came May last year, following Daniel’s initial medical check-up for the red spots he had on his arms, groin and legs – ones that are rather similar to the dengue fever symptom.

T-ALL is an uncommon and aggressive subtype of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Excessive T-cells in the bone marrow can prevent the body from making other blood cells your body needs, SCCS explained.

Since the diagnosis, Daniel has had to undergo chemotherapy sessions that include various medical procedures such as IV drips, platelets transfusion, blood infusion, intrathecal administration, and ‘Hickman Line’ or central venous line insertion.

Despite the rigorous treatment, his resilience shines through. Most people who have met him would describe him as one who is active, outgoing, polite and helpful and enjoys outdoor activities, sports and playing musical instruments.

The doctors had to inform his parents one day that Daniel would have to undergo a stem cell transplant as he was at a high risk of relapsing after completing his chemotherapy.

None of his family members was a match for this stem cell transplant, so the search for a suitable donor was expanded outside of Malaysia at an additional cost, and one was found in Singapore.

Daniel underwent another six sessions of radiotherapy and additional rounds of chemotherapy, prior to the stem cell transplant procedure which took place at Ampang Hospital in Selangor, March 26 this year.

However, it did not turn out well as the donor was not a perfect match.

Daniel had to be closely monitored for weeks as he encountered some side effects like mouth ulcers, sore throat, skin rashes, fatigue, diarrhoea and graft-versus-host disease, following the transplant.

His mother recounts being grateful that both she and her husband are able to maintain employment and provide for their son’s needs, also with the support of Daniel’s aunt who is one of the primary caregivers.

“Despite this daunting process, Daniel never once shows signs of being discouraged, always maintaining his upbeat attitude with a steadfast belief in recovery,” said Mrs Kueh, adding that she had encouraged Daniel to write a journal as an inspiration for others who are going through similar journeys.

She was also grateful for the support, love and encouragement that the family has been receiving from friends, relatives, church community, and the medical team.

Staff at SCCS who have met Daniel said: “To Daniel, it is only a matter of time – always speaking with such faith about what he wants to do after he recovers, or when he’s going back to school to see his friends again.

“During the Lunar New Year, he would invite his friends over and participate in church activities. I love listening to him reading out loud whenever he’s at the ward,” said Ming Ming, SCCS’s support services manager.

SCCS supported Daniel’s treatment costs totalling over RM130,000 for the stem cell transplant and lab tests performed at both Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Ampang Hospital, and is also in close contact with the family, providing words of encouragement and support.

Presently, Daniel and his mother are staying in an apartment arranged by the hospital and will have to stay there till June for weekly follow-ups at Ampang Hospital, after which he may be allowed to be discharged from the ward.

His white blood count level has been continuously rising ever since the transplant, showing astounding improvements in all his tests and results.

Every year, SCCS supports about 150 to 200 families in Sarawak in their cancer-fighting journey, with their annual expenses rounding up to about RM2 million.

As a non-profit organisation, SCCS’ support services are primarily funded through public donations raised from its monthly donation programme, corporate social responsibility projects, and annual campaigns such as ‘GoBald’.

This year, GoBald aims to raise RM1 million and shave 500 heads under the theme ‘Beacon of Hope’, highlighting the crucial role of community support in the recovery journey of children with cancer.

Participants can register and choose to either raise funds, shave their heads or both.

For more information and to register for GoBald, visit www.gobald.my.

Businesses interested in CSR projects can contact SCCS on 082-686276 or email [email protected].