Call to strengthen Sabah PKR after new state chief appointed

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): All the leaders and members of Sabah PKR have been urged to regroup and strengthen the party after Datuk Mustapha Sakmud has been appointed as the new state chief to replace Datu Dr Sangkar Rasam.

Sabah PKR Api-Api division chief Datuk Christina Liew said that it was time to prepare for the state election next year.

Liew was the former Sabah PKR chief for nearly 20 years before being replaced by Sangkar in 2022.

Sangkar was facing a rebellion from 15 out of 26 Sabah and Labuan PKR divisions prior to Mustapha’s appointment on Sunday.

Liew also said that they hoped to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he comes for the closing ceremony of the 2024 State-level Kaamatan festival at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association.

“Yes, we hope to meet him. There are always so many things to do and improve, plus the state needs help from the federal government also. So, we hope some good news will be announced for the betterment of Sabah,” she said after officiating at the inaugural Bayu Seni: Sabah’s Ethnic Cross-Cultural Digital Exhibition held at the Imago Shopping Mall on Monday.

On Sunday night, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil announced the appointment of Mustapha, while Sangkar was appointed as a new member of the PKR Central Leadership Council.

Mustapha said he accepted the appointment as a ‘taklif’ or responsibility, rather than a ‘tashrif’ or privilege.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education also said that the change in leadership at the state level reflected the party’s values that consistently upheld democratic practices while respecting and honouring local wisdom.

“Now is the time for PKR Sabah to focus on championing the rights of the people of Sabah within the framework of Malaysia MADANI, which is in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“I call on the party leadership throughout Sabah to close ranks and unite under the leadership of the Prime Minister to uplift the dignity of the people and our beloved nation,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said that PKR Sabah would continue to commit to ensuring political stability in Sabah by supporting the state government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor until the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved by September next year.

He said that a special PKR Sabah convention and programmes to strengthen the party machinery would be held soon in preparation for the next state election.