Civil Defence Force asked to work with Sarawak local authorities on risk assessment, management

SIBU (May 27): The Civil Defence Force (APM) has been asked to work together with Sarawak’s local authorities on matters related to risk assessment and risk management.

Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister II Datuk Michael Tiang said this way areas at risk and potential issues could be identified to prevent untoward incidents, while disaster response mechanisms are formulated.

Citing last year’s freak storm which caused significant damage here, Tiang said preventive measures are even more crucial in the wake of climate change.

“Nowadays, climate change is affecting the whole world. I recall meeting a 70-year-old senior citizen here, who said that he had never encountered such a strong wind in his lifetime as that of April 5 last year.

“We are not prepared for that kind of climate-related disasters. We have seen not only in Sibu, but elsewhere, having floods, landslides, and others, caused by the climate change.

“That’s why I say that APM has bigger and heavier responsibilities now. So, we really need to do more preparations as preventive measures,” he stressed at Persatuan Rekreasi Pertahanan Awam Sibu’s (Purpas) Pre-Gawai Dayak celebration last night.

The Pelawan assemblyman said APM personnel are very well trained and knowledgeable on risk assessment and management, including disaster response.

“I believe with APM and the local councils’ emergency response teams working together, it will allow for more effective sharing of information and knowledge, especially in accessing some of the disaster-prone areas.

“For example, trees along main roads and some of the areas, which are likely to have landslide if we don’t do any preventive measures, and Sibu flood prone areas, where flooding may become more serious due to climate change,” he said.

Tiang also spoke on the strong racial unity and religious harmony among Sarawakians.

He said festivals are celebrated together irrespective of backgrounds.

Among those present at the event were Purpas chairman Lt (PA) Jordan Lau and APM Sibu District officer Major (PA) Wan Mohd Wan Jabir Wan Mohd Badrudin.