Company director fined for tampering with SESB meter

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): A company director was fined RM25,000, in default, five months’ jail by a Sessions Court here for dishonestly preventing a meter owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to record the electricity usage.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the fine on Mah Min Vui, 49, after the latter pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 37 (3) (e) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, punishable under Section 37 (3) (A) (ii) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM1 million or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Mah admitted to dishonestly cut the red cable from CT red phase on the meter to prevent SESB from recording the electricity usage at a premises at Jalan Telipok Ria on April 25, 2018.

The court heard that the registered owner of the meter is Mah.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient fine saying that this was his first offence and the business is not really good nowadays.

In reply, the prosecution prayed for a deterrent sentence on the grounds that Mah had committed a serious offence and to serve as a lesson to him and would-be offenders not to commit a similar offence in future.

It was learnt that Mah had paid the fine.