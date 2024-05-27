DUBS Kapit receives machineries for members’ common use

KAPIT (May 27): The Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) on Saturday presented an excavator and backhoe loader to its Kapit branch for the common use of its registered members.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who officiated the handover ceremony, said DUBS Kapit, which was established in 1986, now boasts a total of 249 members.

“I’m pleased to note that the number of women contractors in DUBS Kapit has increased tremendously. They are involved in various fields of commerce and industries.

“To chamber members, please take proper care of these two machineries so that all of you can benefit from them,” he said.

Nanta also advised DUBS Kapit to set up a fund from the rental of the two machineries to cover the cost to maintain them.

He also reminded all contractors here to be supportive of each other and to cast aside any jealousy especially against those who succeed in securing a project.

Among those present were DUBS chairman Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan, DUBS vice chairman Gabriel Kajeh Menggu, and DUBS Kapit chairman Watson Awan Jalai who is also a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.