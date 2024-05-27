ECoS asked to explain why 7/10 contractors non-Sabahan

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) welcomes the open invitation by Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) to Sabahan companies to submit bids to develop Large-Scale Solar PV (photovoltaic) power plant in Sabah.

According to an ECoS statement on Sunday, “priority would be given to Sabah-owned companies”.

ECoS further requires that all the bidders “appoint electrical contractors with class PV (grid-connected) registered with ECoS”.

SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said to clarify how Sabahan companies can be given priority, ECoS should explain how is it that seven of the 10 electrical contractors with class PV (grid-connected) are non-Sabahan companies.

Based on the list of 10 ECoS-approved contractors, he said that only three have Sabah addresses.

Seven of the 10 approved contractors have businesses and registered addresses in Peninsula Malaysia. (One of the seven companies is listed by ECoS as Kota Kinabalu company but the company search shows that the company is based in Johor).

SAPP calls on ECoS to not only announce priority for Sabah companies but to also put Sabah government policy into action, namely to approve more Sabahan companies as contractors.