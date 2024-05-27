Education DG: 11,713 candidates who sat for 2023 SPM obtained ‘A’ in all subjects

PUTRAJAYA (May 27): A total of 11,713 candidates who sat for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination obtained excellent results with grades A+, A and A- in all subjects, said Education Director-General Azman Adnan.

Announcing the results here today, he said the achievement of the 2023 SPM candidates was better with them recording a National Average Grade (GPN) of 4.60 compared to 4.74 by the candidates in the previous year.

A smaller GPN value ​​indicates better candidate achievement.

“A total of 226,358 candidates of the total 373,255 candidates who sat for the 2023 SPM obtained at least a pass in all subjects they took compared to 57.1 per cent or 213,624 candidates in 2022.

“A total of 93.5 per cent or 349,297 candidates are eligible for the 2023 SPM certificate compared to 342,742 candidates who sat for the examination in 2022,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —