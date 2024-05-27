Flash floods hit several Mulu longhouses, national park (Video)

MIRI (May 27): Heavy rain overnight in the Sungai Tutoh region resulted in flash floods at several longhouses in Mulu today.

Also affected were Mulu National Park, Mulu Marriott Resort and Spa, as well as the access road to the newly-completed bridge over Tutoh River.

Marudi fire station chief Maureen Sim said a team monitoring the situation found conditions under control between 9.30am and 11am.

“Until 11am, no evacuation has been done and the affected residents are still carrying out their daily activities as usual,” she said in a statement.

“The flood-affected areas upstream of Sungai Melinau are under control and are still safe for the villagers to carry out their daily activities.”

During monitoring from 8.15am to 9am in the area, Fire and Rescue Department personnel found the flood water level to be rising.

Among the affected areas were Kampung Melinau; Mulu Health Clinic; SK Batu Bungan, Mulu; BEM Central Mulu Church; and low-lying flood-prone areas around Mulu.

The flood-affected areas downstream of Sungai Melinau were Sungai Pala, Mini Market, Central Mulu Church, and several houses in Kampung Melinau.