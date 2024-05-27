Heavy rain causes BEM SIB church in Nanga Buai to be flooded

KUCHING (May 27): Heavy rain and unusual weather conditions caused a BEM SIB church in Nanga Buai, Betong to be flooded for the first time — resulting in significant property damage.

According to pastor Tini Johnny, the church was flooded after a heavy downpour which lasted six hours in the early morning of Saturday, causing the water of Sungai Padeh to rise quickly.

“What saddened me was this happened so close to the upcoming Gawai Dayak festival celebrations and many goods were destroyed due to the unexpected incident,” he told Utusan Borneo, the sister paper of The Borneo Post.

He said it only took five minutes for the building to be inundated once the water entered, and many of the items in the church could not be salvaged in time.

Tini further explained many classrooms and teachers’ quarters of the nearby SK St Peter and SK St Paul had also been flooded.