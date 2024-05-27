Monday, May 27
Huge turnout for Xibo Rami Oohhaa Tour’s final Gawai concert in Kuching (Video)

By Kentigern Minggu on Sarawak
Baby Shima electrifies the crowd.

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 27): The Xibo Rami Oohhaa Tour concluded with a vibrant Gawai concert at the Farley Supermarket grounds here last night.

Some 1,500 concertgoers watched artistes such as Baby Shima, Melissa Francis, Hairee Francis, Roxy Ixzy, Jeffdom, Shirly, Nomi, and Ku-Man-Jax (KMJX) duo Lanny and Mag perform.

Organisers said the event was sponsored by Vida Malaysia.

“Attendees who purchased RM10 worth of Vida Vitamin C (four cans) during the concert were eligible to take photos with the guest artistes on stage after the performance.

“Meanwhile, those who bought RM20 worth of Vida Vitamin C (eight cans) were given the opportunity to record videos with the artistes after the event,” said a spokesperson.

(From right) Nomi, Roxy Ixzy, Baby Shima, Melissa Francis, Hairee Francis, Shirly, and Jeffdom perform during the Xibo Rami Oohhaa concert.

The highlight of the night was when all the artistes came together to perform the ‘Rami Oohhaa’ song.

The tour commenced on May 18 at tHe Spring Mall, Bintulu and then continued to Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, Miri, on May 19.

It then moved to the Gawai Bazaar at Pasar Tani Medan, Betong on May 23.

The tour then proceeded to Aeon Mall Kuching on May 24 and then to Serian for the Ngabang Festival on May 25.

