MACC: Selangor govt contract not linked to Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has so far seen no connection in the awarding of the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project contract by the Selangor government and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said so far there was no wrongdoing according to the law following the award of the contract to Hannah’s husband.

“We see from the legal point of view when a person gets a contract or benefit from any government entity but the one who gets that (contract) has nothing to do with the duties and responsibilities (of the party raised)… that is not an offence.

“For example, as reported by the media about Hannah Yeoh’s husband who got a contract from Selangor and the minister has nothing to do with the state government

“But it would be different if it was KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports) that gave the contract to the company,” he said at a press conference after the Malaysian Electricity Asset Management and Governance Coordination Improvement Report signing ceremony here, today.

Last week, Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han stated that Asia Mobility Technologies Sdn Bhd was one of the two companies selected for the DRT pilot project.

DRT is a state government initiative to improve the effectiveness of public transport and mobility services in Selangor.

In a separate development, Azam said MACC had not yet received the property declaration notice from the two sons of the former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said that MACC through the investigating officer is carrying out discussions with the lawyers of Tan Sri Mohkzani and Mirzan to obtain a time period to implement the notice.

“If I’m not mistaken, I haven’t received (the property declaration) but recently there was a discussion between the investigating officer and the lawyer to detail the time period,” he said.

Earlier Azam revealed that Dr Mahathir was one of the high-profile individuals investigated by the MACC in connection with the declaration of assets which prompted both his sons, Mirzan and Mohkzani to be given a notice to declare their assets within the period specified in the notice under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama