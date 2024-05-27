Malaysians mustn’t allow education to be politicised, says MP

MIRI (May 27): Malaysians must send a strong message to all politicians that education cannot be politicised, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He slammed attempts by certain politicians who are trying to use schools as a platform to achieve their agenda.

“The attempt by certain political groups to utilise vernacular schools as a platform to incite racial tension and criticise the government is unacceptable and counterproductive,” he said in his statement today.

“On the contrary, let us work together to continue to improve and strengthen our education system for the benefit of the country and the future generations.”

He praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for standing against those who try to divide Malaysians along racial lines.

“We value respect for differences, and I fully support the Prime Minister’s stance on this critical issue, despite political pressure from factions trying to politicise education and exploit racial and religious sentiments.

“As a Sarawakian, I am very proud of the religious and cultural diversity of our state,” he said.

Chiew said Sarawak is an excellent example of a multi-religious and multicultural society that accepts diversity and tolerance.

“I greatly appreciate the Prime Minister’s firm commitment to upholding respect for differences, which is essential for the unity and progress of the country.

“By upholding the values of mutual respect and appreciating diversity, we can build a more harmonious and prosperous Malaysia for all. I call on all Sarawakians to continue to unite behind the Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.