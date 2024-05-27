Man in Kota Samarahan gets four months’ jail for possessing 35 turtle eggs

KUCHING (May 27): The Samarahan Sessions Court today sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in jail for possessing 35 turtle eggs without the permission of the wildlife controller two years ago.

Judge Shafiza Razak Tready meted out the sentence against Awang Asyraff Awang Ismail Nazarudin after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 and punishable under Section 29(1)(c) read together with section 37(2)(a) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The Section carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of RM25,000 per individual animal part, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of wildlife officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), who were conducting inspections at a carpark next to a mall in Kota Samarahan at around 2.15am on July 5, 2022, came across a suspicious vehicle and apprehended Awang Asyraff who was the driver of the car.

An inspection conducted on the vehicle found a transparent green plastic bag filled with 35 turtle eggs.

Awang Asyraff also failed to show any documentation to show that he has obtained a written permission from the controller for the possession and selling of the turtle eggs.

The case was prosecuted by prosecuting officers Simon Engka Crown and Leonard Baring while Awang Asyraff was unrepresented by counsel.