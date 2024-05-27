Man in Kuching jailed 12 months for dishonestly retaining stolen items

KUCHING (May 27) The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 39-year-old man to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining stolen items consisting of nine branded watches, a car key remote, a branded perfume and a camera belonging to a 31-year-old woman.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Mohamad Yusmadi Osman after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, the woman had on Dec 25, 2022, lodged a police report after realising that her house had been broken into.

Among the items stolen were nine branded watches, a car key remote, a branded perfume and a camera.

Acting on the report, the police arrested Mohamad Yusmadi at a house in Taman Peony, Jalan Matang at around 6.30pm on Jan 5, 2023. They also seized from him all the stolen items that were kept in his bedroom.

Investigation later revealed that Mohamad Yusmadi had retained the stolen items belonging to the woman.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while Mohamad Yusmadi was unrepresented by counsel.