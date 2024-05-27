Man nabbed for suspected involvement in housebreaking, vehicle theft cases in Kuching

KUCHING (May 27): A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in housebreaking and vehicle theft cases at Taman Long Seng here on May 19, causing losses amounting to RM90,000 to the victims.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was arrested during a raid by the police’s counter-aggressive team (CAT) at his house located at Jalan Matang here on May 25.

“The items seized during the operation were one unit of air gun, two ‘kwantao’, two machetes, two axes, a mobile phone as well as various tools believed to have been used for housebreaking and vehicle theft,” said Ahsmon in a statement.

He said the suspect, who has 38 past criminal records for various drug and assault offences, was also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine, as well as under Section 379A of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment of not less than a year and a fine.

Members of the public who have any information related to criminal activities can contact the Kuching police control centre at 082-244444 or visit the nearest police station.