Miri MP challenges PKR Lanang to grow membership to 1,000 by end of 2025

SIBU (May 27): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has set a target for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Lanang branch to recruit 1,000 members by the end of next year.

“As we are now in the federal government, we are trying to recruit more members to join our party to become our agents for the government to disseminate the information to the people.

“This is in order for the many programmes rolled out by the government to reach the people and benefit them,” he said at PKR Lanang’s pre-Gawai gathering here Saturday night.

PKR Lanang currently has 2,175 members.

On the Yayasan Madani food basket, Chiew informed it was given to those in need, with each of the 222 PKR branches nationwide allocated 100 boxes.

Each box contains rice, cooking oil and other foodstuff, he added.

“This initiative from the Madani government has been there for quite some time already. So now, we are trying to activate our party members to help deliver this food aid to those who are in need.

“We think the time is most appropriate to reach out to all branches in Sarawak to ease the burden of those who will be celebrating Gawai Dayak.”

Also present was PKR Lanang chairman Michael Lee and event organising chairman Donny Engkamat.