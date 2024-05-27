Next Sarawak media conference to be held on bigger scale, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 27): The next edition of the Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) will be held on a slightly bigger scale, said Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Office (Corporate Affairs and State Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

“The idea of having this (conference again), our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is giving a good response about wanting to organise it on a slightly bigger scale, probably next year.

“It will not be just a conference of presentation of papers, we are also looking into the idea that every person in the media participates, especially for the exhibitions,” he said at the conference’s closing ceremony at a hotel here today, adding suppliers of electronic gadgets and tech companies will also be brought in to participate in the conference’s next edition.

He said the venue for the next conference will be Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) as it has the capacity to hold it at such a scale, and expressed hope that a bigger budget will be available for the conference.

“Hopefully our participants can come early and we bring them to other interesting places in Kuching other than the Borneo Cultures Museum – probably we visit some of the caves that we have here,” he added.

The conference which concluded this afternoon saw three speakers; Munir Alaam from the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), Assoc Prof Jaspal Kaur from Canterbury Christ Church University, United Kingdom (UK) and Prof Charlie Beckett from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK presenting their take on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism.

Munir presented his paper titled ‘The Rise of Data Journalism and AI Tools’; Kaur talked on legal and ethical questions on AI in journalism; and Beckett explained on how AI can positively help journalism and the media.

Also present at the event were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) director Samuel Simon and Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) president Ronnie Teo.