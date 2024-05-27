Out with bureaucracy, Chong tells Sarawak Development Office

KUCHING (May 27): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has called upon the Sarawak Development Office (SDO) to end bureaucracy and have the big ceiling fan at Kampung Semeba’s multipurpose hall be installed.

According to him, he had approved a grant of RM40,000 for the fan’s installation during last year’s Gawai celebration.

The ceiling fan, he said, would have already been installed by now if not for the delays and other factors such as appointment of contractors and so on.

He said he had met SDO’s officials several times and in their last meeting, he was informed that the project would be handed over to the contractor on June 23 for implementation.

If there is still no progress, he suggested that this matter be reported to the police so that appropriate action can be taken.

“There needs to be a reform in the system. I will continue to fight, not just for the project but also for a change in the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

“This is so that projects which we want to implement, the funds that we approve, can reach the people faster and more efficiently,” he said.

He said this when officiating the ‘Bikosi Pimaju Pemande’ programme at Kampung Semeba, hosted by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Kuching Tengah branch here Saturday.

At the event, Chong presented an allocation of RM30,000 from his Stampin Service Centre in response to the association’s initial grant application.

He also dispelled misconceptions that elected representatives would only give out grants to organisations from his or her own ethnic group, stressing that he represents Malaysians of all races.

“As elected representatives, we serve people of all races and all walks of life,” he said, while calling on Sarawakians to continue to preserve unity and harmony.

Present at the event were Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol, DBNA Kuching Tengah chairperson Wes Mirid, and Semeba village security and development committee members.