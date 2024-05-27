Padawan chapter shines at JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention 2024

KUCHING (May 27): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) staged a highly commendable performance at the 2024 JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention, held in Miri last weekend.

The contingent exhibited many triumphant strides at the event, earning the contingent the ‘Overall Champion Award’ for this year.

JCI Padawan president Douglas Bong, in his acceptance speech, expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to lead such ‘an amazing, capable and proactive’ team.

“Winning this overall champion award is a testament to the incredible work that all of us have been, and are, doing in JCI Padawan.

“We have shown what is possible when we unite towards a common goal.

“However, as much as I want to achieve the title, I am even more thrilled to see our members making their breakthrough moments and enjoying the process,” said Bong, who also clinched the awards for ‘Most Inspiring Local President (Merit)’ and ‘Most Outstanding President’s Report’.

Bong also thanked his vice-president (international) Eric Goh for leading the JCI Padawan team before and during the convention, and his secretary Alaric Sim for overseeing all the necessary details.

“Thumbs-up for our team members who have stepped out of their comfort zones to participate in the competitions: Ruby Lee, Gary Ong, Sasha Bella, Martiana Thea Chia, Elsa Ng, Aaron Ong, Shirley Yew Lee, Sebastian Yong, Rachael Justin, Vincent Tang, Chia Kiet, Yeo Min Chiek Koo Han Ruey.

“All of them truly highlight our 2024 motto: ‘Together, We Breakthrough!” he added.