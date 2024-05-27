PM Anwar: Drawing the line on freedom of speech necessary to protect social cohesion

KUCHING (May 27): There is a need to draw the line on freedom of speech especially in the media, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said if freedom of speech or expression were to be on free rein, it would cause negative impacts on social cohesion, devoid of human principles and ethical values.

He acknowledged that one of the pertinent and crucial issues faced by journalists and editors in the media industry was to ensure that there is a free media.

“A vibrant democracy cannot survive, cannot be meaningful and cannot mature without the free media, which means to have the space and the freedom to churn out ideas, views and information.

“We have chosen this democratic route and democracy entails or requires a free media. Those who are empowered with the task of managing an economy and the nation must accept this fact.

“But we have been alerted that this flow of information is not without its risks,” he said in his keynote address at the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 celebration here today.

He said journalists today faced a great challenge in the post-truth era.

“Do you ascribe to what is right, what is a flawed argument or belief system? Do you believe what is considered as truth and just, or what is termed in the ‘postnormal times’ as post-truth where truth is relative, justice is relative, or human value is relative?

“If you start ascribing to these values in the name of freedom, you destroy humanity and this is precisely what you see not only in Ukraine which is being highlighted by the international western media but also Gaza which was largely ignored because the media or mainstream media in the west have lost the ideals and humanitarian values,” he said.

He also said that while he welcomed freedom of speech, this does not mean that the government can just accept the fact that anything can be said without regard to moral ethical principles or the need to strengthen a united country.

“If you allow racism to flourish, fascism to flourish or religious bigotry to have its freehold in this country, then you must anticipate the possibility of friction, racial strife and religious disharmony.

“We will not tolerate this because it will break the foundation and fabric of this country,” he stressed.

Anwar said he shared the same sentiment with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who earlier touched on the need for a code of ethics in the media industry.

“This code of ethics will not recognise whether you are the government or the billionaire who controls (the media) because we have seen so-called veteran or mature journalists who can talk about corruption in one section and then completely and blindly ignore the massive corruption among his old colleagues.

“Of course, I want to be a prime minister that upholds the principles of free media, but we have to draw the line,” he said.

On the issue of 3R (race, religion and royalty), Anwar expressed his commitment to cracking down on these issues, stressing that he would not allow issues that would destroy, divide, incite and insult the multi-racial and multi-religious communities in the country.

“Do not use the 3R as an argument as though these issues cannot be touched at all for it is not true. I want to make it clear that while freedom (of speech) is given, there must be limits so that it will not be used to destroy the country’s harmony.

“That is why we have the duty and political determination to state the necessary limits even though some parties, especially those in the west, may not see eye-to-eye with us on this,” he said.

The prime minister in his speech also delivered some good news when he announced an additional allocation of RM1 million for Tabung Kasih @ Hawana for next year.

“I would like to announce an additional allocation of RM1 million for Tabung Kasih @ Hawana in 2025 to assist more veterans and media practitioners who are experiencing hardship and are affected by illness,” he said.

He also announced an allocation of RM1 million to the Bernama Excellence Training Centre to organise technology-related courses and training related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media practitioners.

Also present were Abang Johari, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.