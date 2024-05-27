PM Anwar receives courtesy call from organising committee of state-level Gawai Dayak celebration

KUCHING (May 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from the organising committee of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration.

“During the meeting, the organising committee extended an official invitation to the prime minister to attend the state-level Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner scheduled for June 22 this year at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

“Additionally, the committee sought a fund of RM1 million from the prime minister to support the overall costs associated with the Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024,” said the organising committee in a press statement today.

The celebration includes a series of events that will be held from May to June, with key activities being the state-level Gawai Bazaar at MJC Batu Kawa; Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024; Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade 2024; Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner 2024; and the ongoing publication of an e-book, coffee table book, tourism brochure and Gawai roadshows.

“The Gawai Bazaar aims to provide a platform for the community to sell products and connect with other entrepreneurs while fostering economic growth and emphasising cultural heritage.

“The Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 will be held at Siburan from June 7-9. It seeks to promote the Gawai festival among the younger generation, ensuring its sustainability. It also provides educational, training and entrepreneurial opportunities,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade at Kuching Waterfront on June 8 will feature a vibrant display of Dayak cultures, and both locals and international tourists are invited to experience Sarawak’s rich culture.

As for the Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner, it will bring together Sarawakians from all backgrounds and symbolises unity.

On the ongoing publications, the organising committee said these initiatives also include creating a documentary on the Gawai celebrations by the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu groups as well as developing tourism brochures and conducting promotional activities both locally and internationally to raise awareness and attract tourists to Sarawak.

During the courtesy call, the organising committee thanked the prime minister for accommodating the meeting despite his busy schedule and also highlighted the importance of the Gawai Dayak celebration in preserving Dayak culture.

Also present during the courtesy call were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the organising chairman of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration; Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai; and others.