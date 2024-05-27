Positive mindset crucial for physical health, says rep

BINTULU (May 27): Individuals of all ages must maintain a positive and happy state of mind to stay physically healthy, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said being in a happy state of mind boosts serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin in the body to promote happiness and pleasure, while reducing depression and anxiety.

“I’ve always believed that prevention is better than cure, and in addition to raising our health awareness, engaging in sports and regular exercise can also strengthen our immune system,” he said.

Pang said this in his address during the ‘90-minutes with Zumba Jammer Izzy Cervantes’ programme on Saturday.

Citing reports from the Ministry of Health, he said non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes hypertension, heart disease, and anxiety disorders are becoming prevalent amongst the younger generation in the country.

He added the age of patients affected with such diseases is reported to be as young as 30 years old with the number of patients grow year-on-year.

Speaking on the programme, Pang extended a warm welcome to Zumba instructor Cervantes, hailing from the United States.

“I hope you can bring us a unique Zumba experience and take the opportunity to explore the beauty of Sarawak and Bintulu during your stay here,” he said.

The programme was organised by the youth section of the Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Studio29.