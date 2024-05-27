Premier: State govt considering holding Sarawak Media Conference annually

KUCHING (May 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today said Sarawak is considering holding its Media Conference as an annual event.

According to him, organising such a conference would allow media practitioners to upgrade themselves with the relevant knowledge related to the media industry.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we shared the journalism-related policies – this is the first time we held a special conference on the media industry. God willing, we will hold it annually in Sarawak,” he said in his speech at the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) Summit 2024 held at Waterfront Hotel here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the rapid pace of technological advancements requires media practitioners to be fast and adaptable with current times.

“We understand technological migration occurs rapidly, requiring us to adapt to the technology used in the media industry. Today, I believe it is essential not only to be dominant in our space for transmitting signals, data and information but also to understand the hardware being used,” he said.

He said this is important as the media industry faces challenges in the digital era, especially with the introduction of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has changed the whole landscape of the media industry.

“Sarawak always organises the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS), which is related to digital and technological infrastructure.

“For the next conference, I have suggested to (Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department [Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas]) Datuk Abdullah Saidol that we also exhibit all the hardware being used by journalists, especially the latest technology that is being used,” he said.

Abang Johari said understanding both the hardware and software used in information dissemination would help distinguish between fake and genuine news.