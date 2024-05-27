Prominent Kuching Hockien performing arts proponent Wee Bu Wue passes away

KUCHING (May 27): A prominent figure in the preservation of Hockien performing arts here has passed away.

Yi Sing Fukien Dramatic Association chairman Wee Bu Wue died at a private hospital here early this morning.

Wee, aged 72, had led the association for three decades.

He is survived by his wife, four children, and six grandchildren.

Yi Sing Fukien Dramatic Association was set up in 1950 and is still active after seven decades.

The association has its own lion dance and Chinese opera troupes.

The latter performs during the Hong San Si Temple celebrations at Wayang Street here and when invited to put on shows across the state.

Wee was a lion dance and opera performer as well as musician, since his youth.

During an interview with thesundaypost in March last year, Wee said it worried him that there was a severe shortage of new performers.

“Imagine all our veteran performers either call it a day or touch wood, leave us one day, our traditional art of Fukien opera would be lost for good,” said Wee.

Yi Sing Fukien Dramatic Association continues to uphold the tradition of playing the physical musical instruments for every show, which is part of the cultural elements of the Fukien opera.

Wee said as the plays are in the Hockien dialect, this could be a reason why the association struggled in its recruitment of new young blood.

He regretted that many of the younger ones, under the influence of the current education needs with the focus having shifted to learning English, do not speak their own dialects.

“We have to do all we can to make sure that our Fukien opera is, and will stay, alive,” he said.