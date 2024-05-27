Register with Agriculture Dept to receive government aid, Selangau MP tells farmers

BINTULU (May 27): Farmers must register with the Agriculture Department to ensure they do not miss out on the assistance from the relevant government agencies, said Selangau MP Edwin Banta.

He said once registered, they could be considered for aid such as fertiliser assistance and agricultural tools from the Sarawak Agriculture Department as well as federal ministries.

“Farmers also need to register to get advisory services related to their crops, especially disease management, fertiliser and so on,” he said.

Edwin said this at the second series of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) for N60 Kakus constituency, which was attended by 150 participants from Sungai Arip, Sungai Anak, Sungai Bawang and Sungai Tau recently.

He also encouraged farmers to choose marketable crops and hoped that the Agriculture Department would be able to assist in finding a bigger market for the crops.

Edwin said Agrobank also provides financing facilities to farmers or growers, and those interested can contact the bank in Selangau,

As for native customary rights (NCR) lands that have yet to be surveyed, he said the landowners can grow coffee plants at the boundary of their land.

He added that apart from generating additional income, it could help the surveyors from the Land and Survey Department to determine the boundaries of the individual properties.

In another development, Edwin said an allocation of RM1.5 billion had been approved by the Sarawak government to mobilise the Mid Rajang Regional Development Agency (MiRRDA), which covers the Kakus, Tamin, Ngemah and Machan constituencies.

This allocation, he said, would not only be used to develop infrastructure such as roads and bridges but also to improve the economic level of the people through agriculture and livestock projects.