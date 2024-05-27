Sabah’s D’sha Muayfit lifts Sarawak Premier Cup

KUCHING (May 27): D’sha Muayfit emerged as the overall champion of the Sarawak Premier Cup Muaythai Championships which ended at Naim Street Mall @Paragon Bintulu on Sunday.

The Sabah club captured 10 gold and two silver medals to top the three-day event followed by Sabah (9-3-0), Muaythai Kenyalang (8-6-0) and Sting Muaythai Club (7-11-2).

The following were adjudged as best fighters in the tournament: Mohd Izzat Zulfakar (SS Fighter); Mohd Shafiq Ezuan, Genesis, Dzarey and Evitangka (Sabah); Ade Mutia (KALBAR Indonesia); Mohd Nor Adzizi (Muaythai Kenyalang); Jonnah Barrac (PS Muaythai); Nurizman (Sting Muaythai); Mohd Hakim (MTK) and Muhd Rafel Rayyan (Panthers Fight Team, Sabah).

Meanwhile, in the PUBG Mobile esports competition organised in conjunction with the championships, GB06 Esports were crowned champion after they collected 127 points.

Their gamer Mohammad Syaiful Rai-e ‘SAREpulSSS’ was named most valuable player of the competition.

Finishing second and third were Aztira Beetles (86) and GBS Academy (83 points).

Sarawak Muaythai Association president Jumaat Ibrahim closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Among the guests present was Sarawak’s prize boxer Daeloniel “Kilat Boy” Mcdelon Bong.