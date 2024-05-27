Sarawak eyes SEA Games opening ceremony, hosting 18 sports

KUCHING (May 27): The Sarawak government is in the process of finalising with the federal government which sports to be hosted by the state for the 2027 SEA Games.

This is according to Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in an update on Sarawak co-hosting the biennial multi-sport event for the first time.

“We are in discussions with the federal government to refine which sporting events will be held in Sarawak and which in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are focusing on having 18 sports in Sarawak and 18 in Kuala Lumpur. One of the sports we want to host in Sarawak is cycling,” he said.

Abdul Karim was speaking at the closing ceremony of Samarahan Bike Challenge at Summer Mall in Kota Samarahan here yesterday.

“My condition, as well as (Sarawak Premier) Abang Johari’s, is that the opening ceremony must be held in Kuching while the closing ceremony can be held in Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

The minister also revealed that the Sarawak government has approved the construction of a velodrome which will be built at the Sports Complex.

“All of this is in the planning stages. InsyaAllah, we will begin before the end of this year because we aim to have the velodrome completed before the SEA Games,” he said.