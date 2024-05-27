Sikie: Lachau Gawai Festival promotes town as strategic stopover

KUCHING (May 27): The Lachau Gawai Festival serves to showcase the town as a strategic stopover for visitors from beyond the Sri Aman Division, said Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier’s Department said the inauguration of the festival would further promote the culture and traditions of Sarawak’s indigenous groups to the wider community.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, said he envisioned the festival as an integration platform of unity that is crucial in building a progressive and sustainable nation.

“With initiative like this, people from various ethnic backgrounds can get to know one another better, especially regarding their customs and cultures,” he said at the launching of the festival in Sri Aman last Friday.

“My hope is for programmes like this to continue to preserve the harmony we have achieved so far; indeed our differences strengthen our unity, not just within the Sri Aman Division but across Sarawak.

“This festival can also boost the economy through sales of products by the local community,” he said.