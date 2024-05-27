Socso contributions for media stringers beginning July 1, says minister

KUCHING (May 27): Freelance media practitioners, better known as ‘stringers’, all over the country will receive Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions from the Communications Ministry.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in announcing this, said the contributions would take effect this July 1.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that starting July 1, 2024, the Ministry of Communications through Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) will cover these Socso contributions for all stringers for a period of one year,” he said in his opening speech for the National Journalists Day (Hawana) Summit 2024 at Waterfront Hotel here today.

The federal minister also announced that registered media practitioners would each receive a one-month rebate on their mobile phone bills, starting next month.

The Lembah Pantai MP said this incentive would involve some 10,000 media practitioners throughout Malaysia.

In this regard, he called upon all media personnel with the authorised tags from the Information Department (Penerangan) to update their data so as to facilitate the distribution of this assistance.

“As a tribute to these ‘unsung heroes’, our media friends who also help clarify the ‘Rahmah’ initiative under the Malaysia Madani concept, God-willing, the rebate on post-paid phone bills, known as the ‘Rahmah Media Practitioners Rebate Incentive’, would be implemented for the second year during the ‘Bulan Kebangsaan’ (National Month),” he said.

On the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council, Fahmi said his ministry was in the midst of providing an ‘Impact Analysis Draft for the Malaysian Media Council Bill’ to the media industry before having it presented in Parliament this October.