SPM 2023: Sarawak posts ‘best ever’ performance, says State Education chief

KUCHING (May 27): Sarawak has achieved its ‘best ever’ performance in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), registering State Average Grade (GPN) of 4.92 from last year’s examinations, said Education Department Sarawak director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

In comparison, he said the target initially set by the department was 4.94.

Under this average grade system for public examinations in the country, the lower a GPN score is, the more improved performance it signifies.

“We have set a target in our strategic plan for the past three years to achieve a GPN score of 4.94, and (for SPM 2023) we have exceeded that,” he said during a press conference on the announcement of SPM 2023 results and performance for Sarawak, at the department’s state headquarters in Petra Jaya here today.

Adding on, Azhar said Sarawak had never registered a GPN value of below 5 since the listing of Bahasa Melayu (BM) and History as must-pass SPM subjects back in 2013.

“Actually, it (GPN for SPM 2023) is the lowest ever, not just since 2013,” he said.

On results from secondary schools registered under the Education Ministry, Azhar pointed out that 726 students in Sarawak scored straight As in the 2023 examinations, which he regarded as an improvement over the 684 straight-A candidates in 2022.

Another 6,132 candidates scored at least Grade C amongst all subjects, and 12,774 candidates passed all subjects, he said.

The remaining 10,942 candidates, he added, failed at least one subject.

“I would also like to announce the number of students who have successfully graduated (from secondary school) has increased from 29,928 candidates, representing 91.22 per cent (from total candidates), in 2022, to 30,356 candidates last year, or 93.15 per cent,” he said, also mentioning the must-pass BM and History subjects as the prerequisite for school-leaving certificate.

Moreover, 81 out of 123 candidates with disabilities who sat for the SPM 2023 examinations had also graduated, said Azhar.

However, he acknowledged a performance gap between schools in the urban and rural areas.

“Looking at the gap in academic achievements between the urban and rural areas, we will double our focus in the coming years to improve the performance of the schools in the rural areas, as majority of the secondary schools in Sarawak are located in these rural areas.”

In this respect, he listed lack of availability of reference materials and lack of tuition classes for the students as among the factors contributing to the academic performance of the rural schools.

Adding to that, he also highlighted support from the parents and families as playing a crucial role in the academic achievement of the students.

A total of 35,885 candidates registered for SPM 2023 examinations, which had run from Dec 5 last year to March 7 this year at 257 examination centres across Sarawak.

It is stated that 3.43 per cent, or 1,119 candidates from schools under Education Ministry, did not show up for the examinations.

On the issue of teachers’ shortage in Sarawak, Azhar said the ministry had been aggressively addressing the matter.

“There are only 184 positions that have yet to be filled this year, with the majority of the vacancies being recorded in the rural areas.”

For SPM 2023 candidates wishing to view their results, they can go to myresultspm.moe.gov.my; or via SMS by typing ‘SPM’, followed by the MyKAD number and the SPM candidate’s number, and sending the text to 15888.

Both methods are accessible until 6pm, this June 2.