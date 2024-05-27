S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for June 1-15

KUCHING (May 27): The Sarawak Health Department’s Flying Doctor Service (PDU) will be available in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Miri, Sibu, Limbang and Kapit from June 1 to 15.

In Sarikei, the mobile service team is expected in SRK Kota and Rh Ajai, Ulu Entaih on June 5, Rh Barak and SRK Jambu (June 6), Rh Tawie and Rh Janting (June 7), Rh Enggie and Kemalih (June 10), Rh Bugie and SRK Ju (June 11) and Rh Kiroh and Rh Umar (June 12).

In Sri Aman, the PDU team will serve the community in Rh Thomas, Banggai and Rh Sibu, Perdu, Ulu Spak on June 13, and Rh Mamut Langgir Lingga and Rh Munggu Sawa, Pantu (June 14).

Similar mobile service is to be brought to the folk in Limbang at Sg Adang on June 5 and Pa Berunut (June 6).

In Miri, the PDU will be available at Ba Pakan on June 7, Long Lubang and Madamot (June 10), Ramudu (June 11), Long Lamei and Long Banga (June 12), Long Sait (June 13) and Long Kelian (June 14).

In Sibu, the mobile service team is expected in Rh Gayut and Nanga Arau on June 5, Rh Ansi and Rh Asun (June 6), Rh Jarau, Jagau and Rh Unjan, Poi (June 7), Rh Seliau, Rh Enjah and Rh Kiroh (June 10), and Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting (June 11).

The PDU will be brought to the community in Kapit in Rh Nunga and Rh Manila on June 12, Rh Liun and Rh Messop, Ibau (June 13), and Rh Majo and Rh Kennedy (June 14).

For more information, call senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman on 082-473 200 (ext 416).