Tallest Unduk Ngadau finalist wants to help hometown

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): The tallest contestant in the 2024 National Kaamatan Unduk Ngadau pageant, Jovita Claire Joseph, 19, is hoping that joining the pageant will help her build her confidence.

“If I do win, I hope to help my hometown in Tenom as there are still so many places that people do not know. Very rural places,” said Jovita, who stands 180cm and is representing Tanjung Aru after coming second during the Kota Kinabalu City Hall Unduk Ngadau pageant recently.

Jovita, who works as a clinic assistant, said she used to be intimidated due to the height.

“I was the tallest in class. I was even taller than the boys,” she said.

However, now she feels that being tall is an advantage and hopes to use her height to her advantage.

The youngest of three siblings, Jovita, who is a Lundayeh, feels that she probably got her height from her mother.

She also said that this was her second try in the pageant, and last year, she contested in Tenom for the pageant.

Sipitang Unduk Ngadau representative, Amanda Mabellove Piusai, who stood at 165cm, said she had begun to learn the Kadazan language since joining the pageant.

She said that this was her second try in the Unduk Ngadau pageant, and last year, she contested in Labuan but did not make it to the finals.

Amanda, who has a purple belt in Karate and represented her club during Karate competition, said that joining the pageant was fun and was also to help her get in touch with her inner child which is “very girly”.

She also said that currently, she is studying for a degree in International Financial Economics as a second year student in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

“I have been very busy with school and focusing on my studies,” she said.

Another tall contender at the pageant was Pitas representative, Jetilyna Jenytah Juzin, who stands at 170cm.

Jetilyna, who donned a Sampit attire, said that it was a Tambonuo original and she was also of Tambanuo descent.

She said that it was her first try at the Unduk Ngadau pageant this year and had no intention of joining initially.

“But my aunt asked me to try it and gain some experience. I still cannot believe that I have made it this far,” she said.

She added that joining the pageant had opened her mind further and it was then that she realized how big Sabah really was.

Jetilyna also felt proud to be the first to wear the traditional attire of the Tambonuo people to the National Kaamatan Unduk Ngadau pageant.

“My aunt made it herself. In my district there are three traditional attire: the Konalong, Kimaragang and Tambonuo. I am a Tambonuo, so it is only right that I should wear this,” she said.

A total of 51 Unduk Ngadau finalists are participating in the 2024 National Kaamatan Unduk Ngadau pageant this year. The finale will be held at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (Hongkod Koisaan) in Penampang on May 31.