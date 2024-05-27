Veteran journalist James Ritchie awarded Tokoh Hawana Award 2024

KUCHING (May 27): Veteran journalist and acclaimed author James Ritchie was awarded the Tokoh National Journalist’s Day (Hawana) Award 2024.

The prestigious award recognises his remarkable career in Sarawak and his contributions as well as services as a journalist to the media industry.

His critical and in-depth news have made him deserving of this accolade, and the award was presented to him by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil during the Hawana Summit 2024 at Waterfront Hotel here today.

In addition to the plaque and certificate of appreciation, he also received a cash prize of RM10,000.

Another recipient of the award was the Kuching Division Journalist Association (KDJA).

Its president Ronnie Teo received the award, and KDJA also received a cash prize of RM10,000 as well as a plaque and certificate of appreciation.

Meanwhile, seven journalists from Sarawak received the Premier Special Award during the Hawana highlight event.

They are Alice Wee Siok Lian from Radio Television Malaysia; Johnny Loh Kee Kong and Kadir Dikoh from Utusan Sarawak; Rajah Murugaiah Meyappan from New Sarawak Tribune; Sulok Tawie from Malay Mail; William Cornelius Chan Khun Neng from Utusan Sarawak; and Zulazhar Sheblee from The Star.

They each received RM3,000 as well as a plaque and certificate of appreciation.